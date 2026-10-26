Poland destroys first discovered Asian hornet nest — RMF24

In Poland, in Wielka Wieś near Kraków, on October 19, the first yellow-legged hornet nest of Vespa velutina discovered in the country was destroyed. The work was carried out by firefighters on behalf of the Regional Directorate for Environmental Protection, RMF24 reports.

The nest was handed over for analysis

According to beekeeper Dr. Łukasz Niciewicz of the University of Silesia, the operation began after dark. Firefighters wearing protective suits used chemical agents designed to combat wasps and hornets. The nest was removed intact, secured and handed over to scientists for research.

Yellow-legged hornets were spotted in Wielka Wieś in October and later also at the apiary of the AGH University of Kraków. Beekeepers and scientists took part in identifying the species, while collected insect samples were transferred to the Upper Silesian Museum in Bytom.

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New nests may appear in spring

Niciewicz suggested that a significant proportion of young fertile queens may have already left the nest and begun looking for places to overwinter. As a result, at least several dozen new nests may appear in the area in spring, becoming visible in tree crowns during the summer.

The yellow-legged hornet originates from Asia and is an invasive species. It poses a threat primarily to bees, including honey bees, on which it feeds. Observations in Western European countries show that the presence of these insects near apiaries weakens bee colonies. According to scientists, destroying nests is currently the only effective method of controlling the species, while traps are less effective.

In Europe, the yellow-legged hornet was first recorded in France in 2004. It subsequently spread to other countries, including Germany and the Czech Republic.

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