In Poland, officers of the National Revenue Administration stopped a truck on the Silesian section of the A1 motorway in Godów, driven by a British citizen. During the vehicle inspection, they found more than 9 million cigarettes without Polish excise stamps. The value of the seized goods was estimated at nearly 10 million zlotys.

Discrepancies in the vehicle documents

As RMF24 reports, officials also noticed technical discrepancies during the truck inspection. The registration plates of the tractor unit and the semi-trailer had the same number. In addition, one of the VIN numbers on the semi-trailer was damaged, making it impossible to read in full.

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Three-month detention

The driver was charged with handling excise goods in connection with transporting a significant quantity of such products. At the prosecutor’s request, the court ordered the detainee to be held in custody for three months.

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