Air raid sirens sounded in Poland due to a massive Russian attack on Ukraine. In particular, residents of Lublin reported hearing sirens, and videos showing the situation in the city began circulating on social media.

Poland’s Government Security Center (RCB) issued a warning about the threat of an air attack to residents of the entire Podkarpackie Voivodeship and part of the Lublin Voivodeship.

Residents were urged to seek shelter and follow the instructions of the relevant authorities.

In addition, Poland’s air defense forces were placed on high alert, and the airport in Rzeszów temporarily suspended flights.

This was reported by Radio Lublin, according to NEXTA Live.

The day before, residents of the Lublin and Podkarpackie provinces in Poland received RCB alerts regarding an air attack by the Russian Federation—the aggressor state—on Ukrainian territory. The alert stated that the situation is being monitored and that the readiness of Poland’s air defense system has been heightened.

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