Poland’s population fell by nearly 90,000 in six months — RMF24

As of the end of June 2026, Poland’s population stood at 37.243 million, nearly 90,000 fewer than at the end of 2025. The actual population decline rate for the first six months of the year was 0.24%. This was reported by RMF24, citing data from Poland’s Central Statistical Office.

In the first half of 2025, the country’s population decreased by 87,000 people, while the actual decline rate was 0.23%. On average, from January to June 2026, Poland lost nearly 495 residents per day. The main factor was natural decrease: the number of deaths exceeded the number of births by 95,200.

Largest decline in Łódź

Of the 18 administrative capitals of voivodeships, 15 recorded a population decline. Łódź lost the most residents in six months — more than 3,000 people. In relative terms, Łódź and Bydgoszcz each lost about 0.49% of their population, Kielce lost 0.48%, and Gorzów Wielkopolski lost 0.47%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Gdańsk, which had previously shown growth, lost 278 residents this time; 489,050 people lived there at the end of June. In Łódź, 88% of the population decline was attributable to natural decrease, while in Bydgoszcz this factor accounted for about 70% of losses.

Kraków grew due to migration

The population increased only in Kraków, Warsaw and Rzeszów. The largest increase was recorded in Kraków: over six months, the number of residents rose by 2,879 to 819,493. The positive balance of migration for permanent residence there amounted to 3,194 people, while natural decrease totaled 315 people.

In Warsaw, the positive migration balance was 1,678 people, but it was almost completely offset by a natural decrease of 1,478 people. None of the 18 voivodeship capitals had positive natural growth. Overall, about 115,000 births and about 210,000 deaths were registered in Poland in the first half of the year.

Read us on