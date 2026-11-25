On November 25, in the Polish city of Bydgoszcz, a group of unknown assailants attacked two Ukrainian teenagers. The incident occurred near a shopping center. As a result of the beating, a 15-year-old Ukrainian citizen suffered a broken nose. Law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances of the attack and examining whether it may have been motivated by ethnic intolerance.

The Bydgoszcz police confirmed that they had received a report regarding insults based on national origin directed at the 15-year-old Ukrainian girl and her boyfriend.

According to Lydia Kowalska, a spokeswoman for the city police headquarters, the incident occurred on the evening of November 21 on the premises of a shopping center on Wojska Polskiego Street.

According to unofficial information from a Polish media outlet, a group of attackers initially insulted and shoved the Ukrainian teenagers inside the shopping center. Later, after leaving the building, the young people were beaten.

As a result of the attack, a 15-year-old girl suffered a broken nose. There is currently no information about her boyfriend’s condition.

Law enforcement officials have already interviewed witnesses to the incident and are retrieving footage from the shopping center’s surveillance cameras. The police are not yet disclosing any further details of the investigation.

This was reported with reference to the Polish media outlet Radio PiK.

