In Poland, foreigners wait years for decisions on residence permits, while a special provision suspending deadlines in some immigration proceedings will remain in force until March 4, 2027. As Balkan Insight reports, the provisions of Article 100d of the law on assistance to Ukrainian citizens apply to foreigners of all nationalities.

The provision was introduced in April 2022 after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It suspended deadlines for considering certain residence-legalization cases and the usual legal consequences of administrative delays. Migrant rights activists believe that a measure needed in 2022 later became part of the problem.

Queues last months and years

According to data from the Office for Foreigners collected by the Głos Migranta initiative, voivodeship offices issued 190,900 temporary residence permits in the first half of 2026. At the same time, the number of applications exceeds the capacity of the staff processing them.

The law generally provides 60 days to issue a decision on temporary residence after procedural requirements have been met. However, the average processing time for completed cases ranges from 242 days in the Lesser Poland Voivodeship to 658 days in Silesia. In the Masovian Voivodeship, which includes Warsaw, the average wait exceeds a year. These data do not include applications still under consideration.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Turkish programmer Necati, who works in Gdańsk, submitted documents for EU long-term residence in December 2024 and has still not received a decision. After his EU Blue Card expired in February 2026, he says he cannot travel abroad for work, visit his family, or carry out ordinary international financial transactions.

Complaints and protests

In May 2025, Poland’s Supreme Administrative Court refused to apply Article 100d to the period after June 2024, finding it incompatible with the constitutional right to a fair hearing. At the same time, the provision formally remains in force. In June 2026, the Interior Ministry acknowledged in a letter to the ombudsman that courts would likely not apply the rule in similar cases, but stated that administrative authorities must continue to enforce it.

Since April 2022, the ombudsman’s office has received 1,161 complaints regarding the legalization of residence. The Masovian Voivodeship Office reported that its foreigners department handles more than 200,000 cases, while the estimated workload exceeds 3,500 cases per employee.

On August 24, about 300 people gathered outside the Masovian Voivodeship Office in Warsaw, demanding shorter waiting times and the restoration of legal safeguards. The Głos Migranta campaign also calls for the repeal of Article 100d, an increase in immigration service staffing, and the publication of reliable data on queues and application processing times.

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