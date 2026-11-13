In Poland, Włodzimierz Czarzasty, the leader of the New Left party, suspended Piotr Kusznieruk’s rights and obligations as a party member. The party cited a gross violation of its statute as the reason, Polsat News reports.

Motion to the party court

The decision was announced on November 13, 2026, by New Left spokesperson Łukasz Michnik. According to him, Czarzasty also filed a motion with the party court to expel Kusznieruk from the party.

In his statement, Michnik referred to Article 13, Paragraph 1 of the New Left statute. He noted that it was on the basis of this provision that Czarzasty decided to suspend Kusznieruk’s rights and obligations and submitted the motion to the party court.

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Programme excerpt

Michnik published the statement in response to a post by journalist Dominika Wielowieyska. She posted an excerpt from a Telewizja Republika programme recorded near the Constitutional Tribunal building, in which Kusznieruk was among the participants.

The recording shows men dressed as militia officers walking onto the stage to join the invited guests. One of them called on those present to disperse and stated that “First Secretary Donald Franciszkowicz is in control of the situation.”

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