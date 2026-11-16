Polish Energy Minister Miłosz Motyka has announced the maximum fuel prices that will apply at petrol stations on Tuesday. As Polsat News reports, a litre of A-95 petrol will cost no more than 6.02 zlotys, A-98 petrol 6.68 zlotys, and diesel fuel 7.64 zlotys.

Petrol and diesel prices

The maximum price of A-95 petrol will remain unchanged compared with Monday. At the same time, the maximum price of A-98 petrol will increase by 0.02 zlotys per litre, while diesel fuel will rise by 0.12 zlotys. Over the weekend and on Monday, a litre of A-98 petrol cost a maximum of 6.66 zlotys, while diesel cost 7.52 zlotys.

The next order by Poland's energy minister is expected to be published on Tuesday. It will set maximum fuel prices for Wednesday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Third stage of the programme

The restrictions are part of the third stage of the Ceny Paliwa Niżej programme, aimed at curbing rising fuel prices and reducing drivers' costs. The mechanism began operating after part of the provisions of the law on the windfall profits tax on fuel companies entered into force.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki signed the law and at the same time referred it to the Constitutional Tribunal for further review. Failure to comply with the established price caps carries a fine of up to 1 million zlotys.

The law also opened the possibility of temporarily reducing excise duty and VAT on liquid fuel. The new rules provide for a 60% tax on excess profits from fuel sales earned from 1 March 2026 to 31 March 2027. The Polish government expects the support package to remain in force until the end of 2026, with its cost estimated at around 5 billion zlotys.

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