Poland has published a draft regulation that provides for the non-application of inheritance and donation tax to donations received by people injured in the attack in Krakow on November 7, 2026, as well as by the families of those killed. This was reported by RMF24.

Who the draft will cover

The explanatory note states that the Ministry of Finance proposes not to levy tax on people who sustained bodily injuries as a result of terrorist acts in Krakow.

The benefit will also apply to the spouses, descendants and ascendants of people who died as a result of these acts. Separately, the draft covers the ascendants of people who were killed in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski on November 7, 2026; the document states that this was done by the perpetrator of the attack in Krakow.

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Duration and declarations

The proposed procedure is to apply to donations made from November 7, 2026, through December 31, 2027. If the value of a donation from one person or organization, together with property received from them over five years, exceeds the tax-free threshold, the recipient will have to submit a declaration to the head of the relevant tax authority.

At the same time, according to the explanatory note, it will not be necessary to pay the tax determined by a decision of the tax authority. The draft regulation is to enter into force on the day following its official publication.

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