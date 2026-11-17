In Warsaw, consideration has begun of motions to lift the immunity of the president of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal, Bogdan Święczkowski, and the institution’s vice-president, Bartłomiej Sochański. The hearing was convened by Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, Polsat News reports.

The judge also ordered that Święczkowski and Sochański be served with copies of the motions. They were informed that the hearing of the judges is to take place on November 17 at 12:00.

According to the TV channel, at noon the participants in the meeting were to proceed to the Warsaw District Court on Solidarności Avenue. This is where the motions to lift immunity were planned to be considered.

Motions by the Prosecutor General

Poland’s justice minister and prosecutor general, Waldemar Żurek, has filed several motions in recent weeks to lift Święczkowski’s immunity. Some of them also include requests for consent to his detention and pretrial arrest.

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Żurek also filed a motion concerning Sochański. According to Polsat News, it concerns the alleged obstruction of Constitutional Tribunal judges in the performance of their official duties and violation of their labor rights.

Święczkowski’s statement

In parallel with the hearing, Święczkowski came to the Constitutional Tribunal building and asked police officers to let him onto the institution’s premises. He stated that he disagreed with the presence of law enforcement officers, the installation of barriers and chains, and called the actions of the security forces unlawful.

Święczkowski said that if consent is given for his detention and pretrial arrest, he will comply with legal decisions binding on him. He also stated that he had packed his belongings because, in his view, the authorities may quickly secure his detention.

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