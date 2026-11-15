Polish law enforcement officials are searching for individuals involved in spray-painting the words “Glory to the UPA” on memorials in Warsaw. Specifically, on November 14, such graffiti was discovered on the monument to the Heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto, as well as on the monument to a soldier of the 1st Army of the Polish Army on Political Prisoners of Stalinism Square in the Muranów district.

According to Bartłomiej Sniadal, an assistant inspector with the Warsaw Police Department, investigative teams and forensic experts were working at the scenes. The police are currently conducting investigative measures to identify and apprehend the suspects.

According to Polish media reports, 11 other historical monuments in Warsaw, Gdynia, and Poznań were damaged in a similar manner over the past week.

Source: RMF24.

In Poland, announcements were circulated in Telegram chats for emigrants offering $500 for writing provocative messages on monuments.

The last three Solaris Urbino 12 buses, purchased by the Polish charity Sikorki na Ukrainie with funds raised through a charity drive, have arrived in Vinnytsia. Their delivery was delayed following a political scandal in Poland related to the name of Stepan Bandera Street in Vinnytsia. All the buses in this shipment are now in the city, but they must undergo technical preparation before entering service.

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