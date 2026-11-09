The gunman who carried out a shooting in downtown Krakow has died in Poland

A 24-year-old man who opened fire on passersby in Kraków’s Main Market Square on November 7 has died in Poland. Six people were killed in the shooting, and another 15 were injured. Law enforcement officers wounded the attacker during his arrest, but medical personnel were unable to save his life.

According to law enforcement, the attacker was a 24-year-old Polish citizen. On Saturday, he drove to Kraków’s central square and opened fire on random passersby. He then attempted to flee but exchanged gunfire with police during the chase.

Law enforcement officers returned fire and wounded the assailant. He was apprehended and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The man underwent several surgeries, but doctors were unable to save his life.

Two police officers were also wounded during the shootout.

After the shooting, law enforcement officers searched the 24-year-old man’s apartment in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski.

There, they discovered the bodies of his father, mother, and 21-year-old sister. According to preliminary reports, all three died from gunshot wounds.

The Polish police reported the man’s death.

As a reminder, in Kraków, Poland, an armed man killed six people in the city’s main square. Police shot and apprehended the attacker.

In Kraków, Poland, six people were killed and 16 others were injured in a shooting at the market square. Prime Minister Donald Tusk, following a meeting with representatives of law enforcement and government agencies, announced that a national day of mourning will be observed on November 8 and 9.

Two police officers were injured during the operation to apprehend the man involved in the deadly shooting in Kraków, Poland. The moment of his arrest was captured on video, which was shared by Polish media.

The Kraków Prosecutor’s Office in Poland plans to formally launch an investigation on Sunday into the attack at the city’s Main Market Square and classify the case as an act of terrorism.

Michał O., 24, who carried out a shooting in the center of Kraków, Poland, on November 7, used to draw scenes of brutal violence even while he was still in school. His former classmate said that in his drawings, he depicted people who had been hanged, as well as himself with a weapon during an attack on a school.

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