In Poland, more than 130 members of precinct election commissions have been charged with unintentional failure to perform their duties during the 2025 presidential election. The case concerns vote counting and the drawing up of protocols in the second round of voting.

As Polsat News reports, the procedural decisions were made by the District Prosecutor's Office in Siedlce. According to investigators, commission members improperly recounted valid and invalid votes and improperly drew up voting protocols.

The investigation's position

The prosecutor's office believes that these actions may have caused significant harm to the public interest in terms of the proper conduct of elections. Investigators also believe that significant harm may have been caused to the private interests of certain candidates for president of Poland.

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The alleged offense is punishable by a fine, restriction of liberty, or imprisonment for up to two years.

Previous procedural decisions

In September 2025, the prosecutor's office in Siedlce reported that 68 people had been charged in this case. At that time, 40 defendants admitted guilt and gave explanations. They included commission chairpersons, their deputies and other commission members in Mińsk Mazowiecki, Bychawa, Magnuszew, Radom, Lublin and Łaskarzew.

Investigators then stated that the improper counting of votes and drawing up of protocols distorted the results obtained by Karol Nawrocki or Rafał Trzaskowski. The prosecutor's office also reported filing an indictment with the district court in Węgrów against six members of precinct commission No. 4 in Stoczek, as well as a motion for the conditional discontinuation of proceedings against three more members of that commission.

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