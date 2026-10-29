In Poland, using an invalid ID card may be punishable by a fine of up to 5,000 zlotys. People who evade obtaining a new document may also face restriction of liberty. This was reported by RMF24.

At the beginning of 2026, media reported that the ID cards of more than 3.6 million people in Poland would expire over the next 12 months. They include, among others, people born in 1988 and 1998.

When the document should be replaced

An ID card must be replaced after its expiry date, in the event of changes to personal data, such as a surname, and if the document has been lost, stolen, or damaged. An application for a new document should be submitted at least 30 days before the previous ID card expires.

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An application can be submitted to any gmina authority. It must include a completed application, the ID card whose validity is expiring, and a color photograph.

Photo requirements and online applications

For an electronic application, the photo must be at least 492 by 633 pixels and no larger than 2.5 MB. A printed photograph must measure 35 by 45 mm. It must be taken no earlier than six months before the application is submitted, and the face must occupy between 70% and 80% of the frame.

A person applying online must personally visit the selected authority within 30 days to provide fingerprints and a signature specimen. The completed document must be issued no later than 30 days after the application is submitted or supplemented at the office. An ID card does not need to be replaced due to a change in the registration address, the name of the authority that issued it, or the name of the place of birth.

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