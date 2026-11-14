Funerals for two people killed during a shooting on Krakow’s Main Square were held in Poland on Saturday. A 47-year-old woman, who was a volunteer with the Szlachetna Paczka charity initiative, was bid farewell in Sędziszów Małopolski, while a 55-year-old man was buried in Kraśnik.

As Polsat News reports, the woman’s relatives, friends, local authorities and town residents came to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary to say goodbye to her. During the funeral Mass, Father Tomasz Rusin recalled her participation in charity campaigns and her help for those in need of support.

Farewell in Sędziszów Małopolski

Sędziszów Małopolski Mayor Bogusław Kmieć said that news of the resident’s death shocked the entire community. According to him, the pain is felt by her family, friends, acquaintances and the entire local community. He also emphasized her many years of community work, helping people and supporting an animal shelter.

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In Kraśnik, where the 55-year-old victim came from, he was laid to rest by his loved ones. Stanisława Gzyl, head of the Association of Mobile Trade Merchants in central Krakow, described the man as honest and calm. According to entrepreneurs, about 20 years ago he was involved in a serious accident in Italy, after which he did not fully regain his physical fitness, and later moved to Krakow.

Shooting on Krakow’s Main Square

According to the outlet, on November 7, a 24-year-old attacker drove a car onto Krakow’s Main Square and opened fire on random people. Six people were killed in the attack and another 15 were injured, including two police officers. On the same day, police found the bodies of the attacker’s father, mother and sister with gunshot wounds at his home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski. The attacker died in hospital on Monday, and the investigation is being conducted by the Lesser Poland branch of the National Prosecutor’s Office.

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