Stricter rules for drivers at railway crossings will take effect in Poland on November 21, 2026. Certain violations will be punishable by a three-month suspension of the right to drive vehicles. RMF24 reports.

Violations that will lead to licence suspension

The sanction will apply to drivers who bypass a lowered barrier or half-barrier, enter a crossing while it is being lowered or before it has fully risen. Drivers may also lose their licences for driving through a red light, a flashing red signal, or two alternately flashing red signals.

Another ground will be entering a railway crossing when it is impossible to continue driving beyond it. Before the changes take effect, these violations were punishable by a fine of 2,000 zlotys and 15 penalty points. For a repeat violation within two years, the fine increased to 4,000 zlotys.

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Driving ban for accidents

If a catastrophe or accident is caused at a railway crossing, a court will be required to impose a ban on driving vehicles on the offender for at least three years. For creating a direct risk of a catastrophe, the minimum term of such a ban will be one year.

According to Poland's General Police Headquarters, 39 accidents occurred at railway crossings in 2024: 23 people were killed and another 29 were injured. In 2025, the number of accidents rose to 51, while the death toll increased to 27. By the end of August 2026, 35 accidents had been recorded, killing 16 people and injuring 40. In more than 80% of cases, responsibility was assigned to the vehicle driver.

According to motofakty.pl, as cited by RMF24, if a car is blocked at a crossing, it should leave the crossing as quickly as possible. If it is impossible to drive away, the barrier can be broken, after which the number indicated on the yellow PLK sticker at the crossing should be called.

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