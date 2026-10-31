Security has been stepped up around the Constitutional Tribunal in Poland; seven judges remain inside the building

Police units are on constant standby outside the Polish Constitutional Tribunal building. Meanwhile, the seven judges who were inside the building overnight have not yet left the premises.

According to journalists citing Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, “all the judges who were at the Tribunal overnight are still there.” In total, there are seven judges.

On Saturday, by 11:00 a.m., Anna Korwin-Piotrowska issued an order regarding the organization of the Constitutional Tribunal’s work.

The document outlines several decisions. In particular, Korwin-Piotrowska revoked previously issued authorizations and recommended that the judges carry out their work outside the Tribunal building.

In addition, she suspended the duties of Constitutional Tribunal staff while maintaining their salaries.

The day before, on Friday, a statement appeared on the Constitutional Tribunal’s website announcing the removal from office of Tribunal President Bohdan Svechkovsky and his deputy, Bartolomej Sokhansky.

At the same time, a contradictory statement was published on the Constitutional Tribunal’s page on the social media platform X. It claimed that the court’s website had been hijacked and that the tribunal’s president, Bohdan Svechkovsky, continues to perform his duties.

On Friday night, a rally of opposition representatives gathered near the Constitutional Tribunal. Among the protesters was Jarosław Kaczyński, president of the Law and Justice party.

The protesters broke down the gates and attempted to enter the court building. Amid the standoff, riot police units continue to stand guard outside the building.

This was reported by Polsat News.

Poland’s Minister of Justice and Prosecutor General, Waldemar Żurek, stated that he was concerned by the behavior of President Karol Nawrocki during the attempt to storm the Constitutional Tribunal. He expressed hope that the prosecutor’s office would take appropriate measures.

U.S. Ambassador to Poland Tom Rose called the events surrounding the Polish Constitutional Tribunal an unprecedented standoff and urged all parties to prevent further escalation. The diplomat emphasized that the situation is serious and could lead to dangerous consequences.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki spoke of a threat to the country’s internal security amid the escalating conflict surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal. He accused his opponents of violating the constitutional order and announced urgent consultations involving representatives of parliamentary factions.

On October 30, at approximately 6:00 p.m., a statement appeared on the website of the Constitutional Tribunal of Poland announcing the removal of its president, Bogdan Świenczkowski, and vice president, Bartłomiej Sokhański.

According to RMF24, a heated dispute broke out at the Constitutional Tribunal building in Poland on the night between Friday and Saturday between President Karol Nawrocki and individuals whom the Sejm had elected to serve on the tribunal. In a recording that has been made public, Nawrocki can be heard questioning their status as judges of the Constitutional Tribunal.

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