Hostility toward Ukrainian refugees is growing among part of the population in Poland, PBS NewsHour reports. According to the outlet, Poland has been one of Ukraine’s most devoted supporters since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion — the aggressor state. Over the past four years, the country has provided shelter to approximately one million Ukrainian refugees.

Changing attitudes

PBS NewsHour notes that many Poles are gradually changing their attitude toward Ukrainian refugees for the worse. This is happening despite Poland’s consistent support for Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

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Historical memory

According to the outlet, divisions between Poles and Ukrainians are deepened by painful cultural memory of a mass killing during World War II. The outlet links the worsening tensions between representatives of the two peoples to this historical context.

The PBS NewsHour report was released on October 20, 2026. It was prepared by special correspondent Malcolm Brabant and Łucja Skolankiewicz.

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