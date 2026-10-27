In Poland, the final government reshuffle of Donald Tusk’s current term may take place at the beginning of next year. Up to three ministers could lose their posts, RMF24 reports, citing its sources. Possible personnel changes in the ruling coalition are being described as a tactical reshuffle.

According to the radio station, the prime minister wants to assess the work of ministries that have performed worst recently, as well as ministers who have failed to deliver on election promises and government priorities. RMF24 writes that Tusk hopes to demonstrate the government’s effectiveness and mobilize the Civic Coalition electorate several months before the parliamentary campaign.

Possible changes in education and healthcare

RMF24’s sources name Education Minister Barbara Nowacka as one of the candidates for dismissal. She has been criticized by student and teacher communities, particularly over restrictions on homework in primary school. Some educators and education organizations also accuse the ministry of a slow pace of reforms, insufficient consultations with the school community, and failure to fulfill some promises regarding teachers’ working conditions and psychological support for children.

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Health Minister Jolanta Sobierańska-Grenda may also lose her post. According to RMF24, politicians from the ruling coalition believe that some necessary reforms of her ministry are difficult to defend politically and implement. These include the issue of closing county hospitals. An anonymous source from the Civic Coalition told the radio station that appointing a person from outside politics to this position was a mistake.

The minister of state assets is also mentioned

Among possible candidates for dismissal, RMF24 names State Assets Minister Wojciech Balczun. According to the journalist’s unofficial information, a personnel decision regarding him may be supported by Paweł Graś, head of the prime minister’s political office. The radio station’s source claims that Graś believes Balczun has turned the ministry into his own fiefdom.

At the same time, a source from the Civic Coalition noted that replacing the head of this ministry ahead of the elections would be risky because of the narrow pool of experienced managers. The changes may also affect state secretaries in ministries and the Chancellery of the Prime Minister.

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