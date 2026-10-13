In Poland, major retail chains have begun reducing their range of Halloween goods following a series of knife attacks at educational institutions. As The Independent reports, the Biedronka chain is removing some themed products from shelves, including toy knives and creepy costumes that could evoke unwanted associations.

Attacks at educational institutions

Since the end of last week, more than 20,000 police officers have been deployed to Polish schools. On October 7, a 19-year-old man injured 10 people, including himself, at a school in Ostrołęka, north of Warsaw.

The following day, a 15-year-old former student wearing a camera on his helmet killed a school employee and injured two other staff members at a primary school in Leszczydół-Nowiny, northeast of Warsaw. On Saturday, three more people were injured at a further education institution in Warsaw.

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Politicians have linked the sharp rise in such incidents to social media, including the spread of pro-Nazi ideology, and violent video games. Police said they had detained 135 people since Friday after inspecting 80,000 schools. In one case, a boy was found with a gun, ammunition and knives; according to law enforcement, he created a model of his school in Roblox and simulated attacks on students.

Retailers' response

Biedronka, Poland's largest retail chain, owned by Jeronimo Martins, announced a reduction in its Halloween assortment. Children's retailer Smyk has also begun removing accessories that imitate dangerous implements, including plastic knives and cleavers.

Smyk said that under the current circumstances, the presence of such products in a family-oriented store was inappropriate. Prime Minister Donland Tusk said there was growing fascination with violence both in Poland and around the world.

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