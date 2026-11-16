In Poland, sessions of the Constitutional Tribunal's disciplinary court in the cases of its president, Bogdan Święczkowski, and vice president, Bartłomiej Sochański, have been scheduled for November 19 and 20. Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska announced this on Monday, Polsat News reports.

Suspension from duties

On October 30, Korwin-Piotrowska issued orders for the immediate suspension of the president and vice president of the Constitutional Tribunal from performing their official duties. According to her, such an order is subject to review by the competent disciplinary court. She also stated that, for Constitutional Tribunal judges, the only appropriate body for this is the tribunal itself.

Korwin-Piotrowska noted that Święczkowski formally retains the post of president of the Constitutional Tribunal. At the same time, in her view, due to the suspension imposed at the end of October, he cannot exercise his powers, rights and duties, including performing employer functions with regard to tribunal employees.

Composition of disciplinary court panels

On November 3, disciplinary officers and three-member court panels were determined during a public drawing of lots. In Święczkowski's case, Judge Stanisław Piotrowicz became the disciplinary officer, while the panel included Magdalena Bieńkowska, Maciej Taborowski and Krystian Markiewicz.

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In Sochański's case, Dariusz Szostek was appointed disciplinary officer. Initially, Maciej Berek, Anna Korwin-Piotrowska and Rafał Wojciechowski were selected for the court panel. Korwin-Piotrowska later recused herself, and Jakub Stelina was selected by drawing of lots to replace her.

Appeal to the Supreme Court

Święczkowski and Sochański appealed the orders suspending them from their duties to the Supreme Court. Initially, the court found that it lacked jurisdiction to hear the appeals and referred the case to the Constitutional Tribunal. After this decision was appealed, on November 10 the Supreme Court announced the annulment of its November 6 ruling, as well as both of Korwin-Piotrowska's orders.

Korwin-Piotrowska stated that no other court, including the Supreme Court's Professional Liability Chamber, has the authority to annul an order suspending a Constitutional Tribunal judge from duties. In her opinion, the Supreme Court's November 10 decision has no legal consequences in this case.

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