Average salary in Polish enterprises reached 9,266.48 zlotys — RMF24

In Poland, the average gross salary in the enterprise sector in September 2026 amounted to 9,266.48 zlotys. This is 5.9% more than in September of the previous year. At the same time, employment in the sector decreased by 0.8% year on year, RMF24 reports, citing data from Poland's Central Statistical Office.

Comparison with expectations

The PAP Biznes consensus projected wage growth in the enterprise sector of 6.1% year on year. The employment forecast matched the released data: analysts also expected it to decline by 0.8%.

Economists at Bank Pekao linked the acceleration in wage dynamics in September primarily to trade and forestry. According to their estimates, wages in trade grew by more than 7% year on year in July and September. The last time such high figures were recorded in this sector was at the beginning of 2025, while growth of around 6% was typical until the summer of 2026.

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Bonuses and forecasts

According to Bank Pekao economists, bonuses and possible salary increases in recent months affected payment dynamics in forestry. They believe that September's statistics confirm their forecast of wage growth of 6% in 2026.

Erste Bank Polska economist Bartosz Białas expects the pace of remuneration growth to slow somewhat in the coming months, but to remain slightly above 5% year on year throughout 2027. ING Bank Śląski economist Leszek Kąsek noted that elevated inflation, including that related to energy prices, is not affecting wage dynamics.

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