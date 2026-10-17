In the city of Ostrołęka in northern Poland, a 19-year-old student at a vocational educational institution attacked people with a sharp object and wounded eight people. Those injured included students, teachers and passers-by, The Hindu reports, citing authorities.

Attack in Ostrołęka

The incident occurred at around 11:00 a.m. local time on October 7 at Vocational School Complex No. 4 in Ostrołęka. The city is located about 120 kilometers northeast of Warsaw.

According to police, the 19-year-old fled the scene after the attack. He was detained near the educational institution.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation details

Law enforcement officials did not report a possible motive for the attack. Police also did not specify details about the object used by the attacker.

No information about the condition of those wounded was provided in the report. According to the publication, the detainee was a student at the vocational educational institution where the attack took place.

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