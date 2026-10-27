A lawsuit is currently being heard in court regarding an investigation by the Onet news outlet into the alleged involvement of Polish President Karol Nawrocki in arranging meetings between guests of the Grand Hotel and women. The case concerns allegations related to prostitution at the hotel.

During the hearing of Polish President Karol Nawrocki’s lawsuit against the publisher of Onet at the Warsaw District Court, Łukasz Franczak, his former colleague on the security staff at the Grand Hotel in Sopot, was questioned. The witness confirmed that there were prostitutes at the hotel, but stated that he was unaware of an organized network for their recruitment and had not seen Karol Nawrocki arrange for such services.

The story gained widespread attention following an Onet article published on May 26, 2025, in which journalists claimed that Karol Nawrocki, while working as a security guard at the Grand Hotel in the mid-2000s, he had been involved in arranging meetings between guests and prostitutes. Karol Nawrocki called these allegations lies and filed a lawsuit against the publisher, demanding an apology and compensation. The trial began in September 2026, and on October 27, the first open hearing took place. The defendant denies the charges.

As part of the trial, Karol Nawrocki’s attorneys called Łukasz Franczak, who was working as a security guard at the hotel at the time, to testify in court. Initially, the hearings were held behind closed doors. However, following a motion by Onet, the court decided to make them open to the public.

According to Łukasz Franczak, he worked at the Grand Hotel from June 2006 until July or August 2007 as part of an external security company. Karol Nawrocki, as the witness noted, continued to work at the hotel for a longer period.

During questioning, Łukasz Franczak confirmed that prostitutes worked at the hotel. At the same time, he explained that such activities took place discreetly. The witness also stated that security personnel did not investigate who exactly was coming to the hotel or for what purpose. According to Łukasz Franczak, the security guards’ priority was the safety of the guests, not their private encounters.

The witness added that Onet journalist Jacek Harlukowicz had contacted him prior to the publication of the article. However, Łukasz Franczak decided not to provide him with any comments.

Earlier, on October 27, the court questioned Gazeta Wyborcza journalist Piotr Głuchowski. He stated that he had received information from a source regarding Karol Nawrocki’s alleged involvement in arranging meetings between Grand Hotel guests and women. According to the journalist, this involved a larger group of people.

Piotr Gluchowski refused to reveal the identity of his source, citing journalistic confidentiality. He noted that the informant had worked with Karol Nawrocki at the hotel.

Separately, the testimony of Natasha Heldon, a former Grand Hotel employee, was mentioned in connection with the case. She stated that she saw Karol Navrotsky bring a woman and a man to the hotel and later take the elevator up with the woman himself. Karol Nawrotsky has consistently denied all allegations related to this story.

Karol Nawrocki has also filed a private criminal complaint for defamation against the authors of the article. The case is pending in the Warsaw-Mokotów District Court, with the first hearing scheduled for November 12.

This was reported by Onet on Tuesday, October 27.

Earlier, Nawrocki trained with a boxer who praised Moscow.

As a reminder, Polish President Karol Nawrocki plans to visit Argentina following a scheduled trip to Saudi Arabia. The purpose of the visit is to persuade Argentine authorities to support Poland’s bid for permanent membership in the G20.

Prior to this, Karol Nawrocki signed a law imposing a one-time tax on the excess profits of fuel companies, which he had previously blocked. Following this, the Polish government announced a reduction in the VAT rate on fuel from 23% to 8% and a cut in the excise tax.

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