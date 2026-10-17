In Poland, clocks will be switched to winter time on the night from Saturday, October 24, to Sunday, October 25. At 3:00 a.m., the hands will need to be turned back to 2:00 a.m., so the night will last an hour longer. This was reported by RMF24.

The next change is in spring

The next transition, this time to daylight saving time, is scheduled for the last Sunday of March 2027. The article notes that the idea of changing the time emerged back in the 18th century as a way to use daylight more efficiently. In Europe, the practice became widespread during World War I.

In Poland, clocks were changed for the first time in 1916, and since 1977 the time change has been applied continuously. The original goal was to adapt the daily rhythm to the seasonal length of daylight and potentially reduce electricity consumption.

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Impact on well-being

Changing clocks twice a year prompts debate, particularly because of its effect on the circadian rhythm. As RMF24 writes, studies indicate that even a minor change in the usual routine may resemble short-term jet lag. Children, older people, and those with sleep problems may feel this most strongly.

After the time change, difficulties falling asleep may occur, concentration may decline, and fatigue may intensify. Some studies also link the period after changing clocks with an increase in the number of road accidents. The European Union has been discussing the abolition of seasonal clock changes for several years, but no final decision has yet been made.

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