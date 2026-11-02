An investigation is underway in Poland into a large-scale scheme involving forged documents used to employ foreigners. Through 130 shell companies, more than 11,400 false job applications were filed, which could have been used to obtain work visas and cross the border.

Ukrainians seeking work in Poland are advised to verify intermediaries and employers before leaving the country. Employment agencies can be checked in the KRAZ registry, and companies in the CEIDG or KRS registries.

It’s also worth verifying the company’s name, address, registration details, contract terms, work location, and information about who will pay the salary. If an intermediary hides the employer’s name or offers to issue an invitation without a contract, this is a reason to decline the offer.

If you use forged documents, you risk losing your job, losing money, and facing problems when applying for a residence permit. Under Polish law, knowingly using a forged document as genuine is punishable by imprisonment ranging from three months to five years.

Source: Gremi Personal

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