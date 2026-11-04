In Poland’s Masovian Voivodeship, law enforcement officers seized more than 57,000 electric scooters worth nearly 156 million zlotys. The operation was carried out in Piaseczno and Mińsk counties, RMF24 reports.

Detentions and suspicions

More than 150 officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation of the Police and the Customs and Tax Service took part in the operation. According to RMF24, an international group sold electric scooters without paying value-added tax. The losses to Poland’s state treasury from the scheme are estimated at at least 162 million zlotys.

Law enforcement officers detained 16 people, including citizens of Poland, China and Belarus. Eight suspects have already been remanded in custody. The detainees were charged with, among other things, participation in an organized criminal group, money laundering and tax crimes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cash in the attic and freezer

During the searches, officers were assisted by Hera, a service dog trained to detect cash. A suitcase hidden in an attic contained 700,000 zlotys and 300,000 euros. Some of the money was also found in a freezer.

In total, law enforcement officers blocked funds in accounts and seized cash worth more than 7 million zlotys, as well as premium-class cars. They searched five warehouses, where, in addition to scooters, they seized photovoltaic equipment worth 6.5 million zlotys, computers and accounting documentation.

According to RMF24, the seized electric scooters do not have a factory speed limiter and therefore do not comply with Polish regulations. Their further fate is to be determined by a court; after technical modification, the scooters may be put up for auction. The Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Lublin does not rule out further detentions.

Read us on