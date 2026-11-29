In Poland’s Zabrze, Górnik defeated Wisła Płock 3-2. The following day, the club’s majority owner, Łukasz Podolski, published a sharp post about the standard of refereeing in the Ekstraklasa. As Interia Sport reports, he did not specify whether the statement concerned a particular incident in the match against Wisła.

Članáč’s disallowed goal

The hosts quickly took a 2-0 lead through goals from Rafał Janicki and Maksym Članáč. The Ukrainian footballer scored after cutting in from the left flank, but the referees disallowed his goal following VAR intervention.

The referees identified a foul by a Górnik player around a dozen seconds before Članáč’s goal. However, the team from Zabrze scored their second goal again before halftime and ultimately won 3-2.

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Criticism of refereeing

Podolski said that, in his view, the refereeing system in the Ekstraklasa remains incompetent from week to week. He also questioned the competence of its participants and complained about poor decisions and poor communication between referees.

This is not Podolski’s first public criticism of refereeing. In August, he wrote that Polish football is developing, but the standard of refereeing, in his opinion, remains unchanged. After 16 rounds, Górnik are second in the Ekstraklasa table with 34 points. The next league opponent for Michał Gašparík’s team will be Pogoń Szczecin.

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