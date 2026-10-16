Poland has confirmed the presence of the yellow-legged hornet Vespa velutina, also known as the Asian hornet, for the first time. A developed nest of this invasive species was found in Wielka Wieś near Krakow, RMF24 reports.

Individual specimens were also recorded at the apiary of the AGH University of Krakow, although no nest has yet been found there. Scientists have confirmed two locations where the insects are present, but believe there may be more.

Threat to bees

The yellow-legged hornet poses a threat primarily to bees, which are its main food source. Dr. Łukasz Niczkiewicz of the University of Silesia in Katowice explained that the insects can hunt honey bees near the entrance to a hive. As a result, bees may stop flying out to forage, and bee colonies risk starving to death.

The species was first recorded in Europe in France in 2004. It subsequently spread to other countries, including Germany and the Czech Republic. According to Niczkiewicz, the location of this hornet closest to the Polish border had previously been known in the Czech city of Opava, so the insects were expected to appear in the Silesian Voivodeship rather than the Lesser Poland Voivodeship.

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Research and nest destruction

Scientists plan to conduct genetic studies of more than a dozen captured specimens to determine where the insects came from. They are considering two possibilities: it may be a new habitat for a population from Germany, France or Slovenia, or the insects may have been transported there.

The adult specimens captured for research are about 2.5 centimeters long. They can be recognized by the three final, completely yellow segments of their legs, a predominantly black thorax and abdomen, a yellow-orange tip of the abdomen, and a yellow-orange band on it.

Researchers consider nest destruction to be the only possible way to combat the species, while traps are less effective. According to the outlet, a French team specializing in the removal of such nests is expected to arrive in Wielka Wieś next week. Specialists also urged residents not to destroy insects resembling hornets, wasps or bumblebees, but to report possible sightings to regional environmental protection directorates or upload photos to iNaturalist.

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