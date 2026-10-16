In Poland, from October 18, 2026, certificates based on the results of employees’ preliminary, periodic and follow-up medical examinations will mostly be issued only in electronic form. Following periodic examinations, the document on an employee’s health status will be stored as electronic medical documentation in the Medical Information System.

As Interia reports, the changes are provided for by a regulation of Poland’s minister of health dated March 20, 2026, which entered into force on April 17. A transitional period is in effect until October 17, during which doctors may issue certificates both on paper and electronically.

Submitting certificates to the employer

Previously, after visiting an occupational medicine doctor, an employee received a paper certificate and had to submit it to the human resources department independently. Under the new rules, the document will be automatically sent to the employer electronically if the company’s agreement with the medical institution provides for such an exchange of documents.

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The employer will receive only information on whether the employee is able to perform the work. Examination results and other doctor’s recommendations will not be provided to the employer. The employee will have access to the certificate through the Internet Patient Account.

Doctor’s recommendations

If, during a preventive examination, a doctor considers additional tests or other recommendations necessary, they will provide them only to the employee, without informing the employer. From July 15, 2026, such recommendations may be issued both in paper and electronic form.

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