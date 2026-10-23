In Poland, from October 24, 2026, the application forms used by the Social Insurance Institution (ZUS) to grant and pay care benefits and maternity-related benefits will change. This was reported by Interia.

One application for care benefits

Two current application forms — Z-15A for caring for a sick child and Z-15B for caring for another family member — will be replaced by a single Z-15 form. The list of information the applicant must provide will also change.

Instead of being asked whether the child’s other parent works and whether they are employed on a shift schedule, the applicant will submit a declaration that there is no other household member able to care for the child at that time.

New rules for parenthood-related benefits

For maternity-related benefits, the ZAM, ZUR and ZAO forms will be combined into one ZAM application. Depending on the completed section of the document, ZUS will determine benefits for the period of maternity leave, leave on the terms of maternity leave, parental leave, supplementary maternity leave, and paternity leave.

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If ZUS makes the payment, a short-form birth certificate for the child will no longer need to be attached to the application. If the funds are paid by the employer, this document will still be required.

Changes for entrepreneurs and discharged military personnel

People conducting business activity will no longer submit the contribution payer’s certificate required to receive the benefit. This also applies to people cooperating with entrepreneurs under the B2B model, clergy who pay contributions themselves, and seafarers.

For military personnel discharged from active service, the package of documents needed to receive sickness benefits will be simplified. They will only need to submit a Z-10 application and a document confirming their discharge from active military service.

The new forms will be available on the ZUS website from October 24, while they will be updated on the eZUS platform in mid-November. Until then, ZUS will process applications submitted on both the old and new forms.

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