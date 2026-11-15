In Poland, smoking in public places, including the use of e-cigarettes and tobacco heaters, may result in a fine of up to 500 zlotys. The ban applies to restaurants, bars, cinemas, educational institutions, hospitals, sports facilities, playgrounds, public transport stops and workplaces.

As RMF24 reports, the relevant rules have been in force since amendments to the health protection law took effect on November 15, 2010. Owners of establishments who do not ensure compliance with the ban may face a fine of up to 2,000 zlotys.

Exception for specially equipped areas

Food service establishments are allowed to set up separate smoking areas. They must be properly marked, isolated from other visitors and equipped with effective ventilation. Such rooms may also be available in cultural centers, restaurants and pubs, if the conditions of the establishment allow it.

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Secondhand smoke exposure has decreased

According to the outlet, after the restrictions were introduced, the share of people exposed to tobacco smoke in food service establishments fell from 36% in 2009 to 14% one year after the new rules were introduced. At the same time, the number of smokers changed only slightly: about 8 million adult Poles smoke cigarettes daily, accounting for nearly 30% of the country’s adult population.

RMF24 notes that lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer mortality among men and women in Poland. The outlet also recalls the need for prevention, educational work and support for people who want to quit smoking.

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