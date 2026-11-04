In Poland’s Lublin Voivodeship, eight men suspected of involvement in trafficking significant quantities of drugs were detained and temporarily arrested. During searches of the suspects’ homes and vehicles, law enforcement officers seized nearly 100 kilograms of various narcotic substances.

The group operated in Lublin and the voivodeship

As RMF24 reports, according to the prosecutor’s office, the group operated mainly in Lublin and other localities in the Lublin Voivodeship. In recent months, officers from the anti-drug crime unit gradually detained the suspects.

The detainees are between 27 and 42 years old. They are residents of Lublin and neighboring counties. According to the outlet, some of the suspects are linked to the pseudo-supporter circles of one of the local football teams.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The seized drugs were valued at 5 million zlotys

The seized substances included clephedrone, marijuana, amphetamine, and the potent psychoactive substance NEP. Police estimated the black-market value of the seizure at approximately 5 million zlotys.

Prosecutors charged the detainees with involvement in trafficking significant quantities of drugs. All of the men were temporarily arrested. They could face up to 12 years in prison.

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