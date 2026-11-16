In Poland, parents must submit applications for a one-time payment of 300 zlotys under the Dobry Start program by November 30. The funds are intended for purchasing textbooks, notebooks, school supplies, or computer equipment for students.

As RMF24 reports, assistance is available to all children attending school who turn between 7 and 20 years old during the calendar year. For children with disabilities, the upper age limit is 24. The age criterion is determined by the year of birth: the payment is available even if a child reaches the relevant age during the calendar year.

Who is eligible for assistance

The program does not apply to children attending preparatory classes or to university students. A family’s income does not affect eligibility for the payment.

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Foreigners living in Poland with their children may also apply. At the same time, people from outside the EU, the European Free Trade Association, and the United Kingdom, as well as Ukrainian citizens with UKR status, must confirm professional activity in the month preceding the application.

Applications accepted online only

Applications for the payment are accepted exclusively electronically: through the mZUS app, the eZUS portal, online banking, or the Emp@tia portal. Assistance of 300 zlotys is provided for each child who meets the program’s conditions.

Last year, Poland’s Social Insurance Institution received more than 3.3 million applications for nearly 4.9 million children. The total amount of payments under Dobry Start exceeded 1.4 billion zlotys.

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