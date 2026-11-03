Poland launches app with 88,000 shelter locations — RMF24

In Poland, the Ministry of the Interior and Administration has launched the free Gdzie się ukryć PL mobile app, which helps users find the nearest shelter location in the event of a threat. The app was developed by the State Fire Service and is available on the App Store and Google Play.

More than 88,000 locations

The app’s database contains more than 88,000 shelter locations across Poland, with total capacity for more than 24 million people. As RMF24 reports, the service can plot a route to the nearest such location even without internet access.

The app has full and simplified interface versions. In the full version, the user sees their location and shelter locations, while the map rotates according to the phone’s movement. The simplified mode shows the nearest locations, the distance and direction to them, and can also provide voice prompts.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Advice and accessibility

Gdzie się ukryć PL also contains instructions for fires, floods, large-scale power outages, or air attacks. Users can use quick buttons to call emergency services and listen to alarm signals.

The developers have provided support for screen readers, a large-text mode, and a light or dark theme. Poland’s Ministry of the Interior stresses that shelter locations are not full-fledged shelters: they provide basic protection, including from debris or strong winds, but do not offer full protection, for example in the event of a nuclear attack.

Read us on