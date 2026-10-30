In Poland’s Silesian Voivodeship, police and customs officers detained 11 people suspected of involvement in an organized group that ran illegal slot-machine gambling. During the operation, law enforcement officers seized 53 slot machines and cash worth more than 1 million zlotys, RMF24 reports.

Searches of homes and premises

Law enforcement officers searched the suspects’ homes as well as 11 premises where illegal slot machines had been installed. In addition to cash in Polish and foreign currencies, they seized a collection of 12 gold coins.

Mateusz Mrachacz, a representative of the Silesian police, said that the value of some of the seized foreign currency has not yet been established. The banknotes were wet, making them impossible to count.

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Five suspects remanded in custody

The investigation is overseen by the district prosecutor’s office in Gliwice. According to investigators, the group organized illegal gambling in various parts of the Silesian Voivodeship between 2019 and 2026. The premises where the illegal activity was conducted were repeatedly shut down, but the group’s members installed new machines.

The detainees were charged with offenses related to organizing illegal gambling and participating in an organized criminal group. One of the suspects, a Czech citizen, was also charged with leading the group. At the prosecutor’s request, the court remanded five people in custody, while non-custodial preventive measures were imposed on the others.

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