Man detained in Poland after theft of two gun safes — RMF24

In Poland, police detained a man suspected of stealing two gun safes containing weapons and ammunition from a house near Kędzierzyn-Koźle in the Opole Voivodeship. A police counterterrorism unit was involved in the operation in the Silesian Voivodeship.

Gun safes were taken from the house

As RMF24 reports, the house was entered after security measures were overcome, and two safes were taken away. The homeowner had a firearms permit and stored firearms and ammunition in them. Police were immediately notified of the incident.

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Weapons and ammunition were seized

The man was detained on Sunday morning in the Silesian Voivodeship. According to investigators, all weapons and ammunition were seized.

After the detention, it emerged that the man was wanted under 11 different decisions, including three wanted notices. Police are determining whether the theft was random or whether the man deliberately entered the house for the weapons.

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