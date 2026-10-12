In Poland, law enforcement officers detained 12 people in a case involving an international organized group linked to bank fraud. Among those detained in Warsaw were two Russians for whom the systems contained warnings about possible contacts with terrorist organizations, RMF24 reports.

Detentions in the fraud case

The operation was carried out by officers of Poland’s Central Bureau of Police Investigation, the Central Cybercrime Bureau and the Internal Security Agency. Both detained Russians had temporary residence permits in Poland: one for two years and the other for one year.

One more Ukrainian and nine Poles were also detained. Among the suspects is a person whom RMF24 calls a Warsaw pseudo-fan. In total, four men and eight women aged between 21 and 57 were detained.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Group’s activities

According to RMF24, the group operated for about two years, mainly in Warsaw, Łódź and Białystok. Its members specialized in fraud involving instant mobile payments. The amount of the fraud totaled at least several million zlotys, while the group’s daily earnings were estimated at between several tens of thousands and 200,000 zlotys.

Law enforcement officers seized cash in Polish and foreign currencies, jewelry and cars with a total value of more than 850,000 zlotys. Seven of those detained were remanded in custody, while the others were placed under police supervision. They face up to 12 years in prison. Polish services do not rule out further detentions in the case.

Read us on