In Świdnica, Poland, law enforcement officers detained a 55-year-old Russian citizen suspected of acting on behalf of foreign intelligence. The man will remain in custody for the next three months, RMF24 reports.

Photographed trains and infrastructure

According to the police of the Lower Silesian Voivodeship, the man was detained while photographing trains and railway infrastructure in Świdnica. He was charged with acting on behalf of foreign intelligence against Poland.

Investigators believe that he photographed elements of railway, transport and industrial infrastructure with the intention of passing these materials to foreign intelligence. Police said that such photographs could have been used against state security.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The detention took place during police operations to secure a football match in Świdnica. Officers noticed a Volkswagen parked near an unguarded railway crossing. Upon seeing the police, the man quickly drove away, and the same vehicle was later spotted near a railway viaduct.

Equipment and documents seized

During the inspection, the man standing near the car became nervous and tried to hurriedly return to the vehicle. Officers found professional photographic equipment that he had used to photograph trains and railway facilities.

Police also reported finding hundreds of thousands of files on his devices containing similar photographs of various locations and important transport facilities, including outside Poland. Law enforcement officers seized electronic and photographic equipment, mobile phones, laptops, high-capacity portable and external storage devices, as well as several identity documents.

Read us on