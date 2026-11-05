In Poland, ABW officers detained six people suspected of participating in an organized criminal group that operated against the Republic of Poland. According to RMF24, the report’s headline states that those detained may have acted on behalf of the Russian intelligence service of the aggressor state, Russia.

A Russian woman is among those detained

Those detained include five Poles aged between 25 and 52 and a 37-year-old Russian woman. The report does not name them.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statement by the special services

Poland’s minister-coordinator of special services, Tomasz Siemoniak, informed about the detentions on November 5. The RMF24 report was published at 09:12 on Thursday. The media outlet cited PAP and indicated that additional information was expected to appear later. The available text does not specify the circumstances of the operation, the group’s possible tasks, the procedural status of each detained person, or the locations where the detentions took place.

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