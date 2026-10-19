In Poland, the Military Gendarmerie detained a man suspected of espionage. As RMF24 reports, he is a student at the Military Medical Academy and holds Polish and Ukrainian citizenship.

What is known about the suspicion

Poland’s Deputy Minister of National Defence Cezary Tomczyk said that the detained man had been studying Polish military facilities. The official did not specify which facilities interested the man.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The role of counterintelligence

Tomczyk also said that all services had acted properly in this situation. According to him, matters related to potential espionage are primarily handled by counterintelligence services.

The deputy minister stressed that the case has not yet been conclusively resolved, so it concerns suspicion of possible espionage rather than the man’s established involvement. RMF24 did not provide any other details of the detention or possible investigation.

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