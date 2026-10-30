In Poland, law enforcement officers detained three former public aides to an MP — Franciszek P., Paweł C. and Jakub Z. The prosecutor alleges that they, among other things, fraudulently obtained more than 300,000 zlotys and attempted to obtain another more than 1 million zlotys from the Siepomaga fund. This was reported by RMF24, citing the Warsaw-Praga District Prosecutor's Office.

Searches in several cities

According to prosecutor's office spokesperson Marzena Kiełek-Łopińska, the detentions took place on October 28 and 29. Officers of the Provincial Police Headquarters in Gorzów also searched the homes of those detained in Poznań, Zielona Góra and Tarnobrzeg.

During the investigative actions, law enforcement officers seized materials important to the proceedings, after which the detainees were taken to the prosecutor's office. The investigative measures also concerned the place of residence and the business registration address of one of the MPs.

Polish media reported that those detained were former aides to MP Łukasz Mejza. Mejza himself confirmed to TVP Info that police had conducted searches at his premises and company.

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The prosecutor's office position

According to the prosecutor's office, the funds from the Siepomaga fund were intended for the treatment of patients, including children, using an unconventional method involving pluripotent stem cells. Such therapy was offered by VinciNeoClinic, headquartered in the United States.

During questioning, all three detainees denied committing the alleged acts but gave explanations. The prosecutor imposed non-custodial preventive measures on them. The prosecutor's office added that the investigation is ongoing and has several strands.

In 2021, Polish media reported that this therapy method has no medical confirmation.

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