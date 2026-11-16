In Poland, the Internal Security Agency detained three Polish citizens — a 16-year-old teenager and two 17-year-olds. They are linked to an international neo-Nazi milieu, Polsat News reports.

Statement by the special services coordinator

Polish special services coordinator Tomasz Siemoniak stated that the detainees promoted Nazi and fascist ideologies. According to him, they also undertook actions aimed at committing crimes of a terrorist nature.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Siemoniak noted that the established circumstances concerning the two 17-year-olds are of particular importance to the proceedings. According to him, through internet messengers, they exchanged information on homemade production of explosive materials, construction of improvised firearms, and creation of pyrotechnic materials for the direct commission of acts of a terrorist nature.

Search of a residence

During a search at the residence of one of the detainees, law enforcement officers seized chemicals that could have been used to produce explosive materials.

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