In Poland, excise duty rates on cigarettes, smoking tobacco, heated tobacco products and e-cigarette liquids will increase from January 1, 2027. As RMF24 reports, the changes are provided for by a law adopted in 2024 and signed by then-President Andrzej Duda.

New excise duty rates

The excise duty on 1,000 cigarettes will amount to 476.1 zlotys instead of the current 414 zlotys, an increase of 15%. The rate for smoking tobacco will rise by 22%, from 338.18 zlotys to 412.58 zlotys per kilogram. The excise duty on heated tobacco products will increase by 15%, to 780.41 zlotys per kilogram.

The largest rate increase is planned for e-cigarette liquids: from 1.44 to 2.20 zlotys per milliliter, or by 52%. According to RMF24, the average price of a pack of regular cigarettes may rise by about 2.5–3 zlotys, a pack of heated tobacco products by about 1 zloty, and a 10 ml container of liquid may become about 9.5 zlotys more expensive.

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Rules for electronic cigarettes

In mid-October, President Karol Nawrocki signed a law aimed at strengthening the excise duty collection system in the e-cigarette market. The document introduced taxation of devices that had previously not been subject to excise duty, as well as new categories of electronic cigarettes.

The new rules provide for an increase in excise duty on vaping devices and sets of parts for them from 40 to 50 zlotys per unit. The same 50 zlotys will be added to the excise duty on liquid in a disposable electronic cigarette. At the same time, replaceable cartridges for reusable devices have been exempted from excise duty, although the liquid in them will continue to be taxed.

In 2024, Polish authorities justified the increase by citing concern for young people's health. According to CBOS research data cited by RMF24, 30% of students aged 15–19 regularly smoke electronic cigarettes, while 60% have tried them at least once. The Polish Tobacco Industry Association, citing data from the Almares Institute, stated that in the first quarter of 2026, the share of cigarettes from illegal sources on the Polish market was 9.7%, compared with 4.7% in 2023.

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