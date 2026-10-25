Portuguese police overnight dismantled camps set up by participants in protests against the housing crisis in squares in Lisbon and Porto. During the operations, 31 people were detained for disobedience, The Guardian reports.

Operations in Lisbon and Porto

Shortly after 02:00, dozens of law enforcement officers, some with dogs, began clearing Rossio Square in central Lisbon, where more than 100 tents had been set up. Police also reported dismantling about 50 tents in Dom João I Square in Porto.

According to police, people were offered the opportunity to leave the camps on their own before the operation. Law enforcement officials described their actions as proportionate and said that 171 structures had been dismantled. Eleven people, including three police officers, were injured during the operations.

Reuters reported that 25 people detained in Lisbon were released on the condition that they appear in court on Monday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Activists' statements and the housing crisis

The Casa Para Viver movement said that more than 20 people were injured during the raids. Activists claim that police used batons, dogs and rubber bullets, and called for new protests on Wednesday. Left Bloc lawmaker Fabiano Figueiredo called the police actions a blow to democracy and stressed people's right to housing and peaceful protest.

Tent camps in Portugal began appearing in early October, first in Porto and later in Lisbon. Protesters oppose housing costs, which, according to the publication, have exceeded the population's average incomes. Housing prices in the country have more than doubled since 2017, while rental rates have nearly doubled.

Activists also demand that the centre-right government withdraw a bill that makes evictions easier and abolishes rent caps for new contracts. The document has already passed its first reading in parliament.

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