In Busan, South Korea, police detained a Russian citizen in his 20s who is suspected of stopping a metro train with an emergency lever and later stealing a car. This was reported by the Korea Herald, citing police.

Train stoppage

According to the Busanjin Police Station, the man works on a vessel docked in Busan. He is suspected of car theft, refusing to undergo a breath alcohol test, and violating the Railway Safety Act.

Police said that at around 11:25 p.m. on Thursday, the man used an emergency lever in a carriage of a Busan Metro Line 1 train near Dongmae Station, causing the train to stop.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Stolen car

After that, according to law enforcement authorities, the suspect stole an unlocked car from the parking lot of a nearby fire station. He drove it about 14 kilometers to Busanjin-gu District.

Police detained the man early Friday after receiving a report of suspected drunk driving. According to law enforcement authorities, he refused to take a breath alcohol test. Once the investigation is completed, the case is planned to be referred to prosecutors.

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