A new phase of searches for possible burial sites of Poles killed in February 1945 has begun in Puzhnyky, Ternopil region. Representatives of the Freedom and Democracy Foundation, experts from the Pomeranian Medical University in Szczecin, and Ukrainian researchers are taking part in the work, RMF24 reports.

Testimony about a possible burial site

The search began after new testimony emerged. According to Maciej Dancewicz, a representative of the Freedom and Democracy Foundation, a former resident of Puzhnyky, who was 10 years old at the time of the events, said that she had seen the victims' burial site.

The woman recalled carts or sleds carrying people that stopped on a plot between the church and the cemetery. This area had not previously been investigated. The researchers also received permission from military authorities to examine the plot with a special electronic device that is intended to assist in further searches. The work in Puzhnyky will continue until November 10.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous findings

During previous expeditions in Puzhnyky, the remains of at least 42 people were discovered. They were found in the spring of last year at an old Polish cemetery and reburied in Puzhnyky on September 6, 2025.

Puzhnyky is a former Polish village in Ternopil region. According to RMF24, on the night of February 12–13, 1945, Ukrainian nationalists killed between 50 and 120 Poles there. The Polish media outlet identifies Petro Khamchuk, who led the UPA company “Grey Wolves,” as the main perpetrator of the attack.

The Ukrainian Institute of National Memory reported that in June 1945, the surviving residents of Puzhnyky were resettled to Poland, to Niemysłowice and Ratowice. In 1949, the Soviet authorities liquidated the village, and its territory gradually became overgrown with forest.

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