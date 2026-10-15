In Australia, at least $15.6 million in spending that violated financial and procurement rules has been identified in the flagship Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance Group (GWEO) program for manufacturing and stockpiling guided weapons. This was reported by ABC News, citing documents obtained through a freedom of information request.

In particular, in June 2023, Defence Department officials made two payments of $8.1 million and $5.2 million to cover an increase in the contract price without first obtaining the mandatory legal approval for the contract cost increase. Retrospective approval for these payments totaling $13.3 million was granted on July 10, 2025.

Procurement rule violations

In four other cases, staff sought price quotations before obtaining the required approval from managers. In another episode, officials approved an invoice for $631,365 that exceeded the permitted spending limit and also mistakenly prepared documents in Australian dollars instead of a foreign currency, affecting the exchange rate applied.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The documents state that the funds were spent contrary to Defence procurement policy, although there is no evidence that they were lost. Some other violations and the amounts associated with them were redacted in the materials, but markings in the documents indicate that corrective action was required in at least eight additional cases.

Government response and reviews

Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy acknowledged the mistakes and said such violations needed to stop. He also placed responsibility for contract management on the previous government, while the documents show that the unauthorized payments for price increases occurred more than a year after Anthony Albanese’s government came to power.

The violations were identified by a new contract management team during a review of previous operations. A Defence Department spokesperson said it takes non-compliance with rules and transparency seriously and has strengthened controls and oversight. The Australian National Audit Office conducted a two-stage review of contracts for domestic ammunition production: the second report, released in July 2026, criticized GWEO for having “limited assurance” of value for money.

Read us on