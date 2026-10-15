In France, school and university students continued blocking high schools and universities on October 15, while 1,260 people have been detained in the Paris region since the protests began. According to Anadolu Agency, 86% of those detained are minors.

Education Minister Édouard Geffray stated that students at around 200 high schools across the country remained mobilized. Blockades continued at educational institutions in Paris, Marseille and the Lyon area. Students at the HEC Paris business school in Jouy-en-Josas, west of Paris, also joined the actions for the first time since the movement began.

Data on those injured

The Paris Police Prefecture reported injuries to 286 police officers and gendarmes, as well as 13 education workers. According to its information, 71 internal security personnel were injured during demonstrations on October 13. The prefecture said that some individuals tore up paving stones and threw them at law enforcement officers, while several police officers were taken to hospital for emergency care.

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Meanwhile, staff at the Paul Éluard high school in Saint-Denis reported violent police intervention on the institution's premises during the detention of a student. According to them, law enforcement officers struck staff members who tried to prevent the detention.

Government reaction

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu stated that the protests had ceased to be a student movement and had turned into a movement of urban violence. He also condemned calls for violence in certain areas, stating that regional councils would be consulted on issues concerning school buildings.

Geffray said that the government is reviewing the entire procedure for admission to higher education institutions through the Parcoursup platform, with a decision expected by the end of October. He also said that two-thirds of the promised 3,000 substitute teachers had already been sent to schools. The Lyon Prefecture banned a student demonstration planned for the morning of October 15, citing risks of new unrest, damage to retail establishments and violence against security forces.

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