A scandal has erupted surrounding the campaign of Vivek Ramaswamy, the Republican Party’s candidate for governor of Ohio. The cause was an ad targeting his Democratic opponent, Amy Acton, who was accused of using dirty PR tactics.

Ramaswami, a radical populist known for his anti-Ukrainian statements, paid for an ad targeting the Democratic nominee Acton, in which the candidate’s biological mother calls her daughter a liar and hints at her alleged mental health issues.

However, Acton has had no contact with her mother since she was 12 years old, as she was sexually abused as a child by her stepfather, with whom her mother lives and whom she has defended.

The ad was condemned by a number of influential Ohio Republicans, including current Governor Mike DeWine and Senator John Gasted. DeWine called on Ramaswamy to pull the ad, calling the video “extremely, extremely disturbing.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance came to Ramaswami’s defense.

In a lengthy post on the social media platform Truth Social on Thursday, Trump called DeWine “a Republican in name only” and stated that Ramaswamy “should keep it up.”

Vance said Wednesday that he was “somewhat outraged” by how his fellow Republicans were “whining” about the ad, giving it more attention than they did to criticism from Democrats.

According to polls, Ramaswamy trails Acton in the gubernatorial race, and his standing has deteriorated even further since the ad was released (50% to 43%).

Senator Gasted, who has received Trump’s endorsement, also trails former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown significantly in the polls (43% to 49%).

As previously reported, Ramaswamy participated in the Republican Party primaries ahead of the 2024 presidential election and later endorsed Trump. During the campaign, he opposed military aid to Ukraine and proposed lifting sanctions against Russia. He also repeatedly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump called for Ramaswamy’s ads in Ohio not to be pulled — The Guardian.

Democratic candidate Amy Acton leads Ramaswami by 8 points — The Hill.

Former Ohio Health Director Amy Acton leads in the polls — TIME.

In Ohio, the gubernatorial campaign is centered on COVID-19 — STAT News.

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